30/09/2025 Edu Diaz

If you’re completely hooked on Pokémon TCG Pocket and dream of seeing that golden flash when opening a pack, this is your treasure map. Here we bring together which are the rarest cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket, their approximate odds and what strategies multiply your chances without wasting resources. Because, let’s be honest, when the RNG isn’t on your side, who doesn’t look for a legal shortcut to snag that missing rarity in the collection?

Types of rarity in Pokémon TCG Pocket and how to identify them

The pinnacle of collecting in TCG Pocket are the Crown Rare (Crown Rares), equivalent to Ultra Rares with a crown symbol. They feature full art and a spectacular golden holographic background. Their probability is extremely low (around 0.053% per pack) and they usually appear only 1–3 per expansion, which is why names like Charizard EX or Mewtwo EX are so coveted.

One step below, Immersive Rare (Immersive Rares) stand out for their black borders and, above all, for their immersive effect: hold the card and you “enter” its scene with new animations. They have the 3-star symbol and are scarce in each set.

Also notable are Shiny Super Rare (two 8-point rainbow stars), with full-screen art and the Pokémon in its shiny palette; they are a recent addition and therefore not numerous.

In the same difficulty league are Super Rare and Special Art Rare, with a 2-star symbol. They share rarity, but Special Art dazzles with alternate scenes and a rainbow border.

The plain Shiny (one 8-point rainbow star) are more common than the above, although still rare to see. On the other hand, Art Rare (Art Rares) (1 star) keep the text of their common versions but change the art and border for a multicolor one, becoming highly desired targets to complete album pages.

Finally, Double Rare (Double Rares) (4 diamonds) are often EX that break the frame, and Promo, without a symbol, appear only in limited-time events with exclusive art and attacks: if you miss them, there’s no second chance.

Chances of getting rare cards and the legendary God Packs

Appearance rates vary depending on the pack and the number of cards included in each offer. It’s always worth checking the Offering rates section (bottom left in the game) to see the current percentages. As a reference:

Rarity Approx. probability Crown Rare (Crown Rares) 0.053% Immersive Rare (Immersive Rares) 0.88% Shiny Super Rare 0.33% Super Rare / Special Art Rare 0.16% Shiny 0.29% Art Rare (Art Rares) 2.06% Double Rare (Double Rares) 1.33%

And what about the legendary God Packs? They exist, and they’re pure fan service: special packs in which all cards are Art Rare or higher. The chance of getting one is approximately 0.05% (roughly 1 in every 2,000 packs). Inside that “blessed” pack, the internal rates by rarity move around 2–3% each.

Tips and strategies to get rare cards faster

1. Consistency: the game gives you 2 packs per day which refresh every 12 hours. If you don’t want to wait, you can spend Hourglasses to reduce the timer (each subtracts one hour). Even when new expansions come out, you can go back to older packs to complete pending collections.

2. Wonder Picks: you randomly choose one card from a pack that another player has opened. In the dedicated tab you’ll see options with rare cards available; most cost between 2 and 4 Wonder Tokens. These recharge every 12 hours, although you can speed them up with Wonder Hourglasses.

3. Pack Points: each opened pack gives you 5 points for that expansion, which you can later redeem for specific cards. Approximate costs:

Rarity Cost in Pack Points Crown Rare (Crown Rares) 2,500 Immersive Rare (Immersive Rares) 1,500 Shiny Super Rare 1,350 Super / Special Art Rare 1,250 Shiny 1,000 Double Rare (Double Rares) 500 Art Rare (Art Rares) 400

4. Trades: you can trade with friends cards of Art Rare rarity or lower through Community > Trades. The process consumes Shinedust and does not allow Promo or higher rarities.

5. Events: stay aware of temporary events, which usually bring exclusive cards or challenges with promotional packs as rewards. One example: if you gather the original 151 Pokémon from Genetic Apex packs, you’ll receive a Mew EX Immersive Rare as a reward.

Conclusion

One last important note: Pokémon TCG Pocket cards are 100% digital and have no real-world value, so the best investment is your fun. Show them off in your album, boast in battle and enjoy the hunt; after all, that’s the magic of collecting.