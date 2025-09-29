29/09/2025 Edu Diaz

I’ve spent a week using the iPhone 17 Pro Max as my main phone and I now have a clear idea of where it shines, where it falters and what you can expect day to day. Is it worth taking the leap? I’ll tell you my real experience, with those little things that only appear when you carry it in your pocket, use it to create content and it accompanies you on long days without a charger. It’s not a perfect device, like none are, but it is one of those devices that remind you why Apple dominates the ecosystem… and also why it sometimes frustrates.

Design and display: premium, but delicate

Let’s start with the most down-to-earth matter: durability. The phone scratches, no matter what they say. After two silly tests there were marks that won’t come off even with rubbing, so on the second day I put a case on it. This doesn’t change my overall assessment, but don’t be fooled: it’s a delicate device and will appreciate care from minute one.

The display is spectacular in brightness, color and sharpness, although you won’t feel a huge leap compared to what we’ve seen in recent generations. Apple talked about an anti-reflective coating; if it’s there, it hasn’t improved my outdoor life, because reflections are still present with strong sunlight. Even so, the visual experience is top-level for consuming content, editing photos on the fly or enjoying social networks, with impeccable touch response and that sense of fluidity we expect from a flagship. In fact, the overall smoothness is in the same league as any premium Android with the latest Snapdragon, which says a lot.

Cameras: big leap in the main, stumble in the ultra wide

The main camera is, without a doubt, the good news. There’s more detail and, finally, those yellow and green tones that caused us so many headaches are gone; white balance is also much better tuned, with a more natural look, in the line of what we associate with well-calibrated computational photography in the style of Google Pixel. Photos come out consistent, with measured contrast and a less capricious aesthetic.

The telephoto is a joy day to day: the 4x zoom is an authentic marvel, with sharpness and micro-detail that invites you to use it more than usual. However, when you go to 15x or 20x, it loses steam and many Androids play in another league. If your absolute priority is long-range zoom, there are more capable alternatives on the market.

The ultra wide, for its part, remains the weak link, especially at night. Night shots with the ultra wide fall apart in texture and definition, to the point of placing it among the worst in the high-end in this specific scenario; if you love wide scenes in low light, you’ll notice the seams.

The other side of the coin is selfies and video: absolutely delightful. You want to record. The professional modes and the ability to use the front camera recording in landscape are very well implemented, and the overall quality encourages content creation without worrying about settings. If you make Reels, Shorts or record tutorials, you’ll be in your element here, with an agile workflow that recalls the plug-and-play simplicity of a well-configured Raspberry Pi.

Performance, battery life and software: power and battery to spare

In terms of power, nothing to complain about: it’s more than enough. I haven’t noticed bottlenecks, crashes or stutters; everything responds instantly, from demanding games to editors, and heavy multitasking. The best part, however, is the battery life: it gave me 10 hours of screen time in a long day, a figure I hadn’t seen in a flagship for some time. This balance between high performance and generous battery is one of the highlights of the package, ideal if you spend many hours away from a charger.

Regarding software, the ecosystem works like clockwork and integration with other Apple devices remains a very strong selling point. That said, I still struggle with Siri and Apple’s intelligence features: they’re behind what current Android 16 offers, especially in comprehension and context. It’s not a disaster, but it’s an area with room for improvement so as not to fall behind more alert assistants.

All in all, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is a great phone with clear strengths: a main camera that finally nails color and balance, a 4x zoom to enjoy without thinking, selfies and video that invite you to publish and, above all, a battery that endures real days. In exchange, a weak ultra wide at night, a long zoom that could be improved and that fragility that pushes you to put a case on from day two. Who is it for? If you prioritize video, selfies, faithful color and battery life, it’s a solid purchase; if you live off ultra wide night shots or 20x zoom, you might want to look at other Android rivals that bet heavily on those extremes. There’s no perfect phone, but this one comes very close to being the best for mobile creators and intensive users who want stability and consistent results.