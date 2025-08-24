At ActualApp we always like to lend you a hand and today we want to tell you how watch Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid online for free on mobile. This match, which will be played at 21:30 (Spanish peninsular time), will close Sunday’s schedule and promises to be a real headache for prediction slips.

Real Oviedo faces a special match in their return to the First Division after more than two decades away. The Asturian side started the season with enthusiasm, although with the difficult task of establishing themselves in the top tier. The home debut, moreover, could not be more demanding: hosting the current champions, the Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso’s side arrive at the Carlos Tartiere after picking up their first three points in the opening round thanks to a Kylian Mbappé penalty. With a squad full of stars, the Whites seek to chain victories and avoid any slip-ups against a newly promoted team that will play with the energy of its supporters.

Possible lineups

Real Oviedo

Veljko Paunović is preparing a starting XI with several new additions, including the incorporation of Belgian Leander Dendoncker, who looks set to start after his recent signing. In midfield, the absence of Alberto Reina due to suspension will force a change to the setup. With a three-center-back system, Oviedo will try to close down the spaces against Madrid and take advantage of Hassan and Rondón’s pace in attack.

Real Madrid

The White side recover Antonio Rüdiger after serving a suspension, and Xabi Alonso could opt for a classic 4-3-3. In midfield, Tchouaméni and Valverde will provide balance, while Arda Güler looks to keep adding minutes in creative areas. Up front, the trio formed by Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé and Brahim Díaz threatens to be decisive against the Carbayón backline.

How to watch the match

If you want to watch Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid online for free on mobile, the only legal option is through the official DAZN LaLiga app. It is a completely free app although it has different subscription plans; the app is available on both iOS and Android. Subscribers of Movistar Plus+ will also be able to follow it from the platform’s app. There is no free-to-air broadcast, so an active subscription is required to access the match live from your mobile, tablet or other devices.

The duel at the Carlos Tartiere promises strong emotions: an Oviedo dreaming of causing a surprise in their return to the elite and a Real Madrid looking to confirm their status as favorites from the opening weeks. With the stadium full and two teams with very different aspirations, the fixture is marked as one of the main attractions of the round.