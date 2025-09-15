15/09/2025 Edu Diaz

If you’re looking for an inexpensive smartwatch that doesn’t skimp on the essentials, the Redmi Watch 5 arrives as a dose of tech reality: it costs little, delivers a lot and keeps things simple. It offers a large, sharp display, pool-level water resistance, health and sports metrics that are reliable enough and battery life that approaches a month, all without overwhelming you with menus or ancillary features. Do you really expect more for €80?

Design and display: large, legible and customizable

The Redmi Watch 5 bets on a 2.07-inch AMOLED screen with very thin bezels and a 60 Hz refresh rate, which translates into clear viewing, vivid colors and smooth animations; in fact, reading remains comfortable under direct sunlight, and the panel is easy to see even in the pool. Touch control responds correctly, although, as with any touchscreen, droplets of water can make interaction less precise; in those cases, the crown helps you move through widgets and menus without losing pace.

Customization is well thought out: you can switch between several watch faces, rearrange widgets to see your key data at a glance and choose how apps are displayed (with labels, icons only or in a list), which is ideal if you prefer a more visual or more classic approach. It even includes a cycle app that marks the period and ovulation window, and in the phone app you can log symptoms and moods to keep a more complete record.

Not everything is perfect, though. The strap, which tucks underneath, can pinch the skin when tightened, and if you don’t fasten it enough the watch can move around the wrist, affecting sensor readings; in daily use it looks good and resists dust, but that way of fastening it isn’t the most comfortable. Also, the crown tends to catch on tight sleeves, a detail to keep in mind if you train in long-sleeved clothing.

Sports performance and health: simple, reliable and with an aquatic trick

Training experience is straightforward: you select the mode, press “Start” and you’re off. If you forget, automatic detection will suggest starting the session, and pausing or ending is as simple as swiping or using the crown; you can even control audio playback with a sideways gesture. There are hundreds of modes, so it’s easy to find one that matches your routine, whether walking, Zumba, yoga or swimming.

In terms of accuracy, the Redmi Watch 5 passes with flying colors for its price range. The integrated GNSS records routes and kilometers well, heart rate is usually very close to a manual count and calorie estimates are in line with other similar trackers. There are interesting extras like background monitoring of pulse and blood oxygen, and a breathing section with yoga-inspired exercises that are welcome when you need to slow down. Stress estimation, however, can feel a bit flat and doesn’t always reflect how you feel, so it’s best taken as a guide.

Sleep tracking works surprisingly well: the periods and phases it detects match those of a reference external app, and even nighttime heart rate adds useful context to review your rest habits. In the water, the 5ATM rating lets you swim worry-free and the watch records laps, stroke, pace, strokes and even calculates a SWOLF score; it detects laps and stroke type accurately, and after finishing it ejects water from the openings, although if sound is active it will emit a high tone that can surprise you in locker rooms.

Battery life is the star: in typical use it hovers around 24 days, which in practice means you only need to charge it very occasionally. When it’s time to plug it in, it recovers power quickly, reaching 100% from low levels in about an hour, so you won’t have to plan its charging too much.

Practical details, pros, cons and alternatives

There are two improvable aspects you should consider. On one hand, the charging cable is short and has a USB connector, which complicates where to rest it and from which port to charge; additionally, the coupling can be a bit fussy, so the most comfortable way is to charge it with the screen resting on a surface. On the other hand, as mentioned, the crown can catch on tight sleeves and accidentally pause workouts, which breaks the flow mid-session.

That said, at an Amazon price of €80, the Redmi Watch 5 offers a hard-to-beat combo: a large color screen, a very intuitive interface, reliable key metrics and a huge battery. It’s ideal if you want to log your activity, understand your progress with clear charts and get a more holistic view of your health, without chasing the millimeter precision of watches aimed at athletes. If you’re looking for alternatives from popular brands in the same league, the Garmin Vivosmart 5 is a solid option, while the Fitbit Inspire 3 opts for a lighter format albeit with less battery life; and if Amazfit Active rings a bell, here you’ll find a rival that knows how to hold its own.

In short, this watch shines when you want something simple that works, that can handle your sessions in and out of the water and that doesn’t force you to charge every other day. With these qualities, and at this price, it’s one of those gadgets you feel like recommending—like finding a well-tuned mechanical keyboard that changes your day or a mouse that fits your hand instantly: practical, straightforward and, above all, highly enjoyable.