Can you imagine watching TikTok without moving a finger, letting videos chain together like magic? The platform is testing Auto Scroll, a feature that does exactly that: it moves to the next clip automatically when the current one ends. Although it isn’t available to everyone yet, it should roll out to more accounts in the coming months. And if it hasn’t appeared for you yet, there’s a plan B: use voice commands on your phone to scroll without touching the screen, similar to turning on autoplay on YouTube and forgetting the remote.

What is TikTok’s Auto Scroll and how to know if you have it

Auto Scroll is a native TikTok option that continuously plays videos in your For You tab without needing to swipe. It’s ideal if you’re cooking, exercising, or just want a hands-free viewing experience. However, the feature is being rolled out gradually, so not all accounts have it yet. The good news is there’s nothing to update or weird tricks required: if your profile is included in the test, you’ll see the option directly inside the app.

To check, open TikTok on your Android, iPhone or iPad and go to For You. Press and hold the center of any video to open the contextual menu; if the Auto scroll option appears in that panel, you can enable it instantly and let the app move to the next video when the current one finishes. If you don’t see that entry, it means your account isn’t part of the test yet and you’ll have to wait a bit longer or you can contact TikTok to speed things up. Meanwhile, you can achieve a similar effect using accessibility and voice, which feels like a power-user trick and is reminiscent of setting up a “macro” on a gaming keyboard.

Enable Auto Scroll from the For You tab

When the feature is active for your account, turning it on is extremely simple. Follow these steps inside the app:

Open TikTok and go to the For You tab. You’ll find it at the top of the screen.

tab. You’ll find it at the top of the screen. Press and hold the video you’re watching to open the pop-up menu with options.

Tap Auto scroll. From that moment, TikTok will automatically advance to the next video when the current one ends.

That’s it. There are no hidden menus or advanced settings; the idea is that the experience is as straightforward as press, tap, and enjoy. If the option doesn’t appear when you press and hold, it’s not a bug: your account simply doesn’t have Auto Scroll yet. In that case, you can opt for the hands-free voice alternative explained below, which also works on both Android and iPhone/iPad.

Hands-free alternative: control scrolling with your voice

If Auto Scroll hasn’t reached you yet, you can reproduce the experience using your phone’s accessibility tools. On Android you’ll use Google’s Voice Access, and on iPhone or iPad you’ll use iOS Voice Control. It’s an elegant, practical solution, perfect for long sessions, and it has the vibe of a smart assistant without needing to call anyone.

On Android (Voice Access):

Install or enable Voice Access from Google Play if you don’t have it already. Many Android phones include it by default.

from Google Play if you don’t have it already. Many Android phones include it by default. Go to Settings > Accessibility > Voice Access and turn it on. Grant the permissions it requests and complete the brief initial setup.

and turn it on. Grant the permissions it requests and complete the brief initial setup. Enable the Voice Access floating button if you like, so you can start listening easily.

Open TikTok and, when you want to move to the next video, say “Scroll down” to go to the next one or “Scroll up” to go back to the previous. It’s that simple.

On iPhone and iPad (Voice Control):

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Voice Control , tap Continue , then OK , and enable the switch so it starts listening.

, tap , then , and enable the switch so it starts listening. To make the gesture perfect for TikTok, create a custom command: go to Customize Commands > Create New Command .

. In “Phrase”, type something comfortable for you (for example, Next or Scroll down).

Under Action , choose Run Gesture and perform a swipe up (the typical gesture to go to the next video). Save the gesture.

, choose and perform a (the typical gesture to go to the next video). Save the gesture. Under Application , select TikTok so the command only applies there. Save the new command.

, select so the command only applies there. Save the new command. Done: with TikTok open, say your phrase and the iPhone will perform the gesture for you. You can create another command with a swipe down to go back to the previous video.

This alternative does not modify TikTok or rely on hidden features: it uses the system’s accessibility, just like when you control your phone by voice in hands-busy situations. In fact, it’s a powerful way to customize your experience, very much in the spirit of the automations we love in the tech world.

In short, if your account already has Auto Scroll, enable it and enjoy; if not, the voice solution will let you experience a continuous, frictionless feed. Ready for your “For You” not to stop rolling?