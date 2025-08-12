If you use your AirPods daily, it’s normal that over time they collect dust, lint and some earwax in the grilles. Want them to look like the first day again without risking them with water? Here is a clear, direct and safe guide to clean them and keep them spotless, following recommended practices so as not to compromise either the finish or the sound.

What you need and what to avoid

Before you start, gather the essentials: a soft, lint-free microfiber cloth (the kind you use for a camera or monitor), cotton swabs for the corners, an anti‑static brush or a clean, dry toothbrush for the grilles, and a rubber eraser for small superficial marks. For stubborn dirt, 70% isopropyl alcohol wipes or a cloth barely dampened with one or two drops of distilled water will help.

Equally important is knowing what to avoid: don’t submerge them, don’t run them under the tap, and don’t use harsh chemicals or abrasive materials. The goal is to remove dirt with control and without introducing moisture into the openings. Think of how you care for a mechanical keyboard: no direct liquids and a soft brush; with AirPods, it’s the same idea. And, as when you keep lint out of a USB‑C port, here dry cleaning with the proper tools is what counts.

How to clean the AirPods step by step

Start with the basics: wipe the entire surface of each earbud with the microfiber cloth while dry, using gentle strokes and without pressing. This removes fine dust and prevents micro‑scratches, something a random rag can’t guarantee. Next, use a cotton swab to reach the crevices and edges where the cloth can’t get; go slowly and avoid applying pressure to the speaker grilles.

If you see stuck residue in the grilles, an anti‑static brush (or a clean, dry toothbrush) is your best ally. Make short, delicate strokes to dislodge dust, lint or wax without damaging the mesh. Annoyed by a superficial mark on the plastic? A rubber eraser applied gently can help fade it; afterwards, remove the crumbs with the microfiber cloth so no residue remains.

For really persistent stains, use targeted cleaning: barely dampen a corner of the cloth with one or two drops of distilled water or use a 70% isopropyl alcohol wipe. Wipe the exterior of the earbud with that slightly damp area, avoiding the grilles or openings. The key is to work with as little moisture as possible, and make sure nothing drips. Once finished, let them air out until completely dry before using them again; patience here is as important as the process.

Care for the case and keep everything spotless

The case is a pocket‑lint magnet, so start the same way: a dry microfiber cloth inside and out, without pressing. For the charging ports, use a soft‑bristle brush to remove particles with light strokes; avoid introducing liquids in that area at all costs. If you encounter scuffs or dirt that won’t come off, you can use alcohol wipes or bleach wipes (like Clorox) or a cloth with a little 70% isopropyl alcohol, always well wrung out and keeping liquids away from the charging contacts. Once clean, let the case dry completely before charging or storing the earbuds.

The best cleaning is preventive. A regular quick pass prevents grime from building up and makes each maintenance session a two‑minute job. Useful tip: keep a microfiber cloth where you store the case to get in the habit of giving it a quick wipe every day. Also, make a habit of always storing them in the case with the lid closed; avoid carrying them loose in pockets or bags, where dust and lint are common.

Another common source of dirt is… your ears. Keeping the outer ear clean reduces wax transfer to the grilles. If you need extra help, you can clean the area with a homemade solution of equal parts hydrogen peroxide, mineral oil and glycerin applied sparingly to the exterior. And if you share your AirPods, keep in mind they’ll get dirtier; if someone asks to borrow them, it might be better to offer a pair of sturdier over‑ear headphones you have at home.

With these guidelines—combining dry cleaning, absolute control of moisture and soft tools—you’ll extend the good looks and performance of your AirPods without putting them at risk. Ready to return that Apple Store look and keep it? A few minutes today will save you hours of frustration tomorrow.