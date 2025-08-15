Touchscreens are our portal to the digital world, but they’re also magnets for fingerprints, dust and tiny droplets from everyday use. The good news is that returning them to their original shine is easy if you choose the right products and follow a safe routine. Want to make it look like new without risking the screen or its coatings? Here is the ultimate practical guide, based on proven methods compatible with phones, tablets and touch monitors, and suitable for any ecosystem, whether you use a dock USB-C on your laptop or keep your tablet glued to the sofa. Remember that if you want to do a good cleaning of your Macbook, we recently published a tutorial.

Preparation and basic cleaning: less is more

Before any cleaning, turn the device off completely and disconnect cables, chargers and dongles. That reduces electrical risks and prevents phantom touches while you clean. The essential tool is a dry microfiber cloth, the kind you would use for glasses: wipe the surface with gentle, circular motions, without pressing, to lift dust and fingerprints without scratching.

If you see stubborn areas, slightly dampen the microfiber with water (well wrung out — it should be damp, not wet) and only work the problem spots; then dry with another part of the cloth or let the panel air for a few seconds. When extra power is needed, a couple of drops of mild dish soap on the cloth can help dislodge dirt, always using gentle strokes.

Pre-moistened lens wipes or wipes made specifically for electronics, designed for delicate surfaces, also work very well. If you opt for a screen-cleaning spray, always spray it onto the microfiber, never directly onto the glass. A tip from Mobile Kangaroo’s technical service: a lens-cleaning wipe is usually enough; if you don’t have one, put a few drops of isopropyl alcohol on a microfiber, clean gently and dry with a clean cloth.

Disinfecting without risk: the correct protocol

Cleaning is not the same as disinfecting; the first removes stains and dust, the second aims to eliminate bacteria and viruses. To disinfect, turn the device off and disconnect it again and use wipes that are compatible with screens: 70% isopropyl alcohol, 75% ethyl alcohol or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes are considered safe for most touch surfaces. Wipe without saturating and avoid letting liquid enter ports, speaker grilles or slots.

If you prefer products specifically designed for these uses, there are many options of screen-specific cloths. Whatever you choose, the key is the application: never pour liquid onto the screen; keep the wipe damp, not dripping, and make gentle passes from edge to edge.

Need an emergency solution? You can prepare a homemade spray by mixing equal parts 70% isopropyl alcohol and distilled water; shake and, very importantly, spray the mixture onto a lint-free cloth, not onto the device. Clean the screen and let it air dry for a few moments. Avoid using pure alcohol or concentrations higher than those indicated, since over time they can affect the panel’s coatings. This approach lets you disinfect effectively without sacrificing the safety of your equipment, whether it’s your everyday smartphone or the tablet you use to control your smart home like a Raspberry Pi on steroids.

What to avoid and pro tips to keep it spotless

Liquids and electronics are not friends, even if your device boasts water resistance. Never submerge the screen in cleaning solutions or spray fluids directly onto the glass. If you use a damp cloth, wring it thoroughly and be extra careful near speakers, microphones, SIM trays and ports. Likewise, do not press hard when cleaning: squeezing can damage the panel or cause microcracks.

Steer clear of cleaners with bleach, ammonia, hydrogen peroxide or high-concentration alcohol (above 70% for isopropyl or 75% for ethyl), as they can deteriorate the surface. Also don’t use kitchen paper, abrasive wipes or scouring pads, because they can leave micro-scratches; always opt for microfiber or lens/electronics wipes.

For top maintenance, a screen protector will add a layer of security against scratches and make daily cleaning easier, while a stylus reduces fingerprint marks and keeps the panel cleaner between wipes. If you don’t have a microfiber at hand, a corner of a clean cotton T-shirt can get you out of a pinch temporarily. And before trying any method, check your device manual or the manufacturer’s website for any model-specific instructions. With these guidelines, you’ll have a routine that cares for your screen and extends its useful life, while keeping that “fresh out of the box” look we love if we pamper our setup.

.