Google has used the showcase of the new Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro to unveil the Pixel Watch 4, a smartwatch that arrives packed with firsts: satellite communication on the wrist, access to Gemini just by raising your arm, and battery life that finally gets serious. In Spain it starts at 399 euros for the 41 mm model and 449 euros for the 45 mm, and it can already be pre-ordered ahead of its October 9 launch. Sounds like a well-rounded watch for your tech day-to-day?

Actua 360 dome design and performance you can feel

The Pixel Watch 4 keeps the circular silhouette that identifies the line, but debuts an Actua 360 display with a physical curvature that is not just aesthetic: it offers 10% more active area and reduces bezels by 16% for a borderless effect. It also raises brightness up to 3,000 nits — 50% more — so content remains clear even in direct sunlight. The Material 3 Expressive interface delivers richer colors, more vivid watch faces and UIs that are readable at a glance, while a more powerful haptic motor (+15%) and an improved speaker elevate every interaction.

Under the hood there’s muscle too: it combines the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 platform with a next-generation ML coprocessor that performs 25% better while consuming half the power. It’s the kind of leap geeks associate with Moore’s Law applied to wearables: more efficiency, less consumption. All this translates into a battery that lasts 25% longer than before — 30 hours in the 41 mm and 40 hours in the 45 mm — and that with the Power Save mode can stretch to two and three days respectively. Also, the new Quick Charge Dock charges 25% faster, going from 0 to 50% in 15 minutes, something you’ll appreciate before heading out for a run or an impromptu getaway.

The aerospace-grade aluminum chassis and Corning Gorilla Glass finish off a design that is water-resistant to 50 meters. And here’s another important novelty for the product’s lifespan: for the first time it’s a repairable watch, with replaceable battery and screen, a decision that will be applauded by those who value sustainability and the right to repair. In other words, it’s like wearing a state-of-the-art optimized SoC on your wrist, but in a case designed to last.

Satellite and Gemini: connectivity and hands-free AI

The LTE version of the Pixel Watch 4 becomes the first smartwatch with independent emergency satellite communications. If you go out on a route and lose coverage, the watch can link to a network of geostationary satellites to contact emergency services and dispatch help to your location. It’s a feature you won’t want to use, but you’ll be glad to have, and it relies on the efficiency of the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 to activate exactly when needed.

In day-to-day use, Google has made AI just a gesture away: with Raise to Talk you only need to lift your wrist to invoke Gemini, without pressing buttons or saying “Hey Google.” This is extremely convenient when you’re carrying bags, holding handlebars or walking the dog, and it’s combined with smart responses on the watch itself that adapt to the context of your conversation. In fact, several of these capabilities run on-device thanks to the machine learning coprocessor, reducing latency and improving privacy. Who would have thought a wearable could handle so much without always relying on the phone?

Health and fitness with finer data (and an AI coach)

The Pixel Watch 4’s health focus steps up with more accurate metrics and new features. The watch improves sleep tracking with machine learning models that increase accuracy by 18% for classifying the full cycle, indicating the time you spend in each phase. The new skin temperature sensor detects when you move out of your personal range, useful to spot changes in your wellbeing, like those days when it feels like you’re about to get sick.

For workouts, the dual-frequency GPS sharpens the route even in challenging environments, like streets with tall buildings or dense forests, and if you forget to start the activity, AI recognizes and automatically classifies what you’re doing so you don’t lose your stats. There are more exercise modes — basketball and pickleball are added, among others, now exceeding fifty — and cyclists can broadcast real-time metrics from the wrist to the Fitbit app as a HUD on the handlebar. Also, the Pixel Watch remains the only smartwatch capable of detecting pulse loss, extra peace of mind for those who want serious health monitoring.

As a final touch, Google introduces a personal trainer with AI built with Gemini that offers proactive fitness and sleep coaching, as well as on-demand guidance, adapting to your goals and real circumstances with the watch’s metrics. This coach arrives in preview in October for Fitbit or Pixel Watch users in the U.S., with a revamped Fitbit app and continuous improvements. It’s a proposition that combines hardware, sensors and AI models similar to how heterogeneous computing has revolutionized modern laptops: each component does what it does best to give you useful, actionable recommendations.

In short, the Pixel Watch 4 doesn’t just refresh the aesthetics; it bets on a more capable display, solid battery life, connectivity that makes a difference and a health and fitness package that relies on real AI. With prices set at 399 euros (41 mm) and 449 euros (45 mm), and sales planned for October 9, it looks like one of the wearables to watch in this generation. Ready to level up your wrist?