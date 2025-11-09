09/11/2025 Edu Diaz

Dirt builds up on any television over time, and although modern flat panels don’t attract dust like those CRTs with static charge, the truth is that dust and grease not only degrade the picture but can also get inside, interfere with its operation and even shorten its lifespan. Who wants to lose sharpness because of poorly treated smudges or risk it with an unsuitable product? Below we explain how to leave the screen spotless safely, without tricks and following recommended practices that prioritize what your TV’s manufacturer says.

Tools and products: what to use (and what to avoid)

Before you start, gather the right tools. You’ll need a very soft dust cloth that won’t scratch, or a duster, and at least three high-quality microfiber cloths. The golden rule is simple: if you wouldn’t trust that cloth to clean your glasses or your gaming monitor screen, it shouldn’t come near your TV. For wet cleaning, the safe choice is distilled water, since it doesn’t leave mineral residues when it evaporates. Avoid tap water or bottled water: their minerals are great for you, but disastrous for the panel, because they leave impossible streaks.

Also, do not use alcohol, ammonia, household glass cleaners or rough kitchen paper on the surface; they are aggressive and can damage the panel’s coating. If you prefer something specific, you can opt for a trusted LCD screen cleaner, which often includes a microfiber cloth. Read reviews carefully, because not all liquids are created equal. An illustrative anecdote: spraying furniture polish directly onto an LCD screen can ruin its appearance; even correcting it afterward with a suitable cleaner, the panel may not look the same again. As with your camera lens, delicacy and the right product rule here.

Before you start: prepare the area

Preparation makes the difference between a perfect finish and “oops, I messed up.” Turn off the TV and unplug it; with the screen black you’ll be able to see stains and fingerprints much better. A useful trick is to illuminate the panel from an angle with your smartphone’s flashlight: this brings out those marked fingerprints that are barely noticeable to the naked eye.

Depending on your setup, it may be convenient to move the TV to a well-lit area with room to work. If it’s wall-mounted, you can clean it in place without problem, as long as you have comfortable access to the entire surface. Remember that the manufacturer’s instructions take priority; if your brand indicates a specific method or advises against any product, follow that. With the area prepared and the tools at hand, you can proceed with full control.

Cleaning technique and maintenance

Always start dry. With a clean microfiber cloth or a soft duster, remove dust from top to bottom with long strokes and without applying pressure. This detail matters: pressing can drag hard particles and cause micro-scratches, as well as unnecessarily strain the panel. If after dusting stains, fingerprints or rings are still visible, then move on to wet cleaning.

Lightly dampen a clean microfiber cloth with distilled water or with a specific LCD screen cleaner and make gentle, vertical strokes from top to bottom. Less is more: the cloth should be damp, not dripping. And an inviolable rule to protect your equipment, just as you would with your laptop screen: never spray liquids directly onto the TV. When finished, use another dry microfiber cloth to go over the same direction and remove any excess moisture. Return the TV to its position if you moved it and turn it on as usual.

To maintain brightness and sharpness day to day, a light weekly dusting with a clean microfiber cloth is enough, always avoiding touching the panel with your fingers. If you notice marks that don’t disappear with either distilled water or an LCD cleaner, the surface coating may be damaged or there may be something that cleaning can’t fix. In that case, it’s advisable to consult the brand’s technical support for guidance; in practice, sometimes you’ll have to live with that mark without making it worse, prioritizing not applying aggressive products or rubbing too much.

With these steps, your TV will keep looking like the first day, without risks and with a minimal routine. In the end, cleaning well is not about force or hacks, but about consistency, the right tool and respect for the panel. Ready for your favorite series —or that epic match— to look spotless again?