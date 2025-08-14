We’ve been using WhatsApp for so many years that many of the conversations we’ve had with our contacts are valuable to us. That’s why, within the app, there’s an option that allows you to make a WhatsApp backup so you never lose those chats, even if you change smartphones or delete the app.

It’s not a particularly hidden feature nor is it new, but it can be extremely useful for those who aren’t familiar with it yet. So, in the following lines we explain step by step how to enable this tool.

Follow these steps to create a backup in WhatsApp

Bear in mind that WhatsApp makes backups in the cloud, specifically in iCloud if you have an iPhone or in Google Drive if you have an Android, so make sure you have these apps installed on your device and a generous amount of available storage space to save this backup (the size will depend on the number of chats and content you have in WhatsApp).

Open the WhatsApp app and go to Settings. Inside Settings, go to the Chats section. In Chats, you will see the Chat backup option; tap it and enter it. Here you will see the Back up now option although there are other features that may interest you.

For example, you can set up an automatic backup daily, weekly or monthly. That way, WhatsApp will perform the backup without you having to open the app and tap “Back up now” (although that option will still be available if you want to do it immediately); note that each time a new backup is made, it will replace the previous one, so you’ll always keep the most recent one in your cloud.

Automatic backups are usually performed at 2 a.m., and as WhatsApp recommends, it’s best to keep the phone connected to a WiFi network, since depending on the size of the backup it can consume a lot of data.

To prevent your backup from using up your data plan —if you’re not connected to WiFi and your cloud storage space is limited, it’s also advisable to turn off the “Include videos” option to exclude them from the backup, especially if you already use another backup service for photos and videos such as iCloud, Google Photos or Amazon Photos.

Restore the backup

The next time you sign in with your phone number, whether because you have a new phone or because you reinstalled WhatsApp on your current device, the app will check if there’s a backup of your chats in iCloud (iPhone) or Google Drive (Android). It’s recommended to have iCloud or Google Drive installed and signed in with the same account you used to make the backup before proceeding with the WhatsApp installation so that it can “find” the backups.

This way, it will restore your chats to where you left off and you won’t start with empty conversations.

