10/09/2025 Edu Diaz

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 17 Pro Max and, as expected, it arrives with a list of changes aimed at convincing those seeking the latest in battery, camera and display. Weve already compared it to its main rival the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, but today we ask: is it enough for an iPhone 15 Pro Max user to make the jump? Weve gathered the key points, backed by verified data and without hype, to help you decide.

Design and display: bigger, brighter and with a new shield

The iPhone 17 Pro Max adopts a refreshed visual language with a two-tone back and a wider camera band that reorganizes the modules prominence, while keeping the triangular three-sensor layout. The frame returns to aluminum instead of the 15 Pro Maxs titanium, a striking choice because, although titanium is premium, aluminum remains light and durable for everyday use. The new model also grows slightly in thickness (8.75 mm vs 8.25 mm) and weight (233 g vs 221 g), something to consider if youre bothered by top-heavy phones when you set them down on a table.

On the front, it introduces Ceramic Shield 2 with scratch resistance that, according to Apple, is three times that of the previous coating, as well as a rear glass with reinforced drop protection. The display increases to 6.9 inches with ProMotion at 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, a significant jump compared to the 2,000 nits of the 15 Pro Maxs 6.7-inch panel, which should translate to better legibility in sunlight. The brand has also added a seven-layer anti-reflective coating to reduce glare both indoors and outdoors; the source points to Apple using Samsungs M14 OLED panel to improve efficiency and brightness.

In colors, the 17 Pro Max aims to bring back a showy touch with Silver, a striking Cosmic Orange with a coppery vibe, and Deep Blue, compared to the more sober palette of the 15 Pro Max (Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium and Natural Titanium). And yes, the new model adds a dedicated Camera Control button, joining the Action button; the 15 Pro Max did not have that specific control for photo and video.

Performance and iOS: new chip, same philosophy, more calm

The engine of the iPhone 17 Pro Max is the Apple A19 Pro, an evolution of the A17 Pro in the 15 Pro Max. The improvement focuses on better sustaining prolonged loads and accelerating on-device AI tasks, while maintaining the efficiency of the 3 nm process. In real-world use, sources suggest improvements, though not breakthroughs, because the 15 Pro Max was already very capable; furthermore, Apple does not publish RAM figures, although it is indicated that the 17 Pro Max would have more memory to gain future headroom.

On the software side, both run iOS 26, which dresses the interface in the “Liquid Glass” style inspired by the crystalline finish of visionOS. For those who want to go further, “Clear Look” mode brings transparency across the entire interface in a bold aesthetic move. Beyond visuals, features arrive that aim for peace of mind: call filtering to tame telemarketers, group polls to settle the eternal Friday bar debate, and a cleaner Camera app that hides modes by default to simplify the experience. Additionally, Live Translate lands on calls to break down language barriers and Photos is reorganized after the chaos of the previous update.

By the way, Apple Intelligence capabilities are available on both models, so you wont miss out on those features if you stay on the 15 Pro Max. Like moving from a SATA SSD to an NVMe, the improvements are most noticeable in heavy, sustained tasks, but they dont change all the rules of the game overnight.

Cameras, battery and charging: a more useful zoom, dual capture and marathon battery life

In photography, the iPhone 17 Pro Max keeps the trio of rear cameras, but now all three are 48 MP: main, ultra-wide, and a new periscope telephoto with a sensor 56% larger than that of the 15 Pro Max. Native optical zoom shifts to 4x (100 mm) from the previous models 5x (120 mm), a decision that, in practice, broadens versatility for portraits and scenes where 5x was too tight. Thanks to the high-resolution sensor, the 17 Pro Max offers a sensor crop that maintains lossless quality up to 8x (200 mm equivalent). Additionally, it debuts Dual Capture recording, which allows filming simultaneously with the front and rear cameras, a feature popular on many Androids that finally lands on the iPhone.

On the front, the jump reaches 18 MP and, according to sources, with a square sensor that enables capturing landscape photos from a vertical orientation, a neat trick for social networks. By comparison, the 15 Pro Max pairs a 48 MP wide-angle with a 12 MP ultra-wide and 12 MP telephoto, and retains a 12 MP front camera; it also lacks the Camera Control button of the new model.

Battery life is another of the 17 Pro Maxs claims. Apple estimates up to 39 hours of video playback and 35 hours of streaming, compared to 33 and 30 hours respectively on the 15 Pro Max an increase youll notice on long days without reaching for the plug. Additionally, wired charging rises to 40 W and MagSafe wireless reaches 25 W (versus 25 W wired and 15 W MagSafe on the 15 Pro Max), with a clear improvement: 0 to 50% in about 20 minutes, whereas previously it hovered around 35. Its the kind of improvement that, like connecting a Raspberry Pi to a decent USB-C power source, doesnt shine on the spec sheet like an extra megapixel, but changes your daily life.

In summary, the iPhone 17 Pro Max doesnt reinvent the iPhone, but it reinforces the pillars: better battery, faster charging, a display thats more visible in sunlight, and a camera system that bets on quality in zoom and content creation. If you already have a 15 Pro Max, you get 90% of what the new one offers; if you value greater battery life, dual capture and that extra screen brightness, the jump makes sense. And if youre coming from an older model, the difference will be much more noticeable.