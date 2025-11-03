03/11/2025 Edu Diaz

The Simpsons season in Fortnite has released three heavy-hitters across Springfield: Krusty, Witch Marge and Evil Homer. They are powerful bosses, drop juicy loot and are also part of the Springfield Stories questline after the challenge to destroy the posters swapped by Homer. The twist is they don’t always appear at the same spot, or even in every match, so you’ll need to fine-tune your search if you want to complete the mission and keep their weapons. Want to know where they are and how to increase your chances of finding them before the storm knocks you out of the game?

Where they appear and how to force an encounter

These bosses are uncommon to rare spawns and, to complicate things a bit more, their positions rotate every match. You won’t see a marker on the mini-map until you’re close enough; when you enter range, their health bar and icon will appear, which is the unmistakable sign you can start the fight. In fact, some encounters can trigger mid-match and not necessarily at landing, so it’s worth continuing to explore as the storm closes in.

The most effective trick is to grab a vehicle and plot a route through the areas with the highest probability. In general terms, bosses tend to appear in the south and west of the map. Drive and watch the mini-map to hunt their icon when you pass nearby, as if you had a gamer LiDAR tracking threats in real time. Also keep in mind that locations overlap and swap between bosses: you might arrive at a spot where you expected Krusty and find Witch Marge instead, or vice versa.

To complete the Springfield Stories step, just approach the boss and perform an emote from your locker; if the mission doesn’t register instantly, repeat the emote a couple of times until it’s recorded. And if in one round none appear, don’t despair: change your route or wait until mid-match, because spawns can activate later.

Most common locations: Krusty, Witch Marge and Evil Homer

If you want to prioritize by name, here are the areas where they most often show up. Remember these are likely places, not guaranteed, so it’s worth covering them in a quick drive with plenty of fuel; think of it as activating “DLSS-like” performance mode to traverse the map with maximum efficiency.

Krusty: he usually patrols Springfield Town Square and Springfield Slurpworks. His spawns are frequently swapped with Witch Marge’s, so if you don’t see him where you expected, check the nearby alternate point. If you manage to defeat him, he drops a special version of the Mr. Blasty weapon, perfect for finishing fights at medium range.

Witch Marge: she shares many of Krusty’s spawn points. You’ll find her in Springfield Slurpworks and around Springfield Town Square, although she can also appear on the south side of Evergreen Terrace. Defeating her yields an upgraded-level weapon, ideal for tackling the final circles with an advantage.

Evil Homer: his spawn pattern overlaps less with the other two bosses. He is usually seen west of the central ravine and at Cletus’s Corn Hole. If you win the fight, you’ll also receive a powered-up weapon. A suggested route to cover everything without wasting time is: Springfield Slurpworks → Springfield Town Square → south side of Evergreen Terrace → west flank of the central ravine → Cletus’s Corn Hole. If a boss isn’t at a stop, move on to the next point and repeat the circuit; sometimes the spawn activates while you complete the loop.

Elite guards, KBBL towers and extra tips

Although the Springfield Stories emote objective focuses on Krusty, Witch Marge and Evil Homer, this season you can also complete other boss missions via elite guards. For that, wait for a KBBL Tower to activate — you’ll see its icon on the map — and get close. They work like the Forecast Towers from previous seasons: there are mini-bosses patrolling nearby that carry an access card, and by taking it to the tower you unlock the locations of future circles for the rest of the match. These enemies, the Dober Men, count as bosses for some challenges, appear more frequently and are easier to locate, although their loot is less interesting than that of Springfield’s three main protagonists.

Before you jump in, remember: choose a route through the south and west, prioritize points with multiple nearby spawns and perform emotes whenever you approach a boss icon in case the mission needs to register progress. If you’re short on time, use any vehicle and keep rotating continuously; and if you’re looking for an XP boost, don’t forget to complete the challenge to use a Zero Point dash by consuming a Blinky Fish.

With these coordinates, a bit of patience and your ear tuned to the mini-map, you’ll be ready for the ultimate boss hunt. Who falls first on your list: Krusty, Witch Marge or Evil Homer?