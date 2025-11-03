03/11/2025 Edu Diaz

Springfield has sneaked into Fortnite with a string of nods that will make any fan of the yellow family smile, and along with them come several hidden missions that are triggered by interacting with very specific objects on the map. If you want to complete them all without unnecessary wandering, here is a clear route, practical tips, and the exact steps for each objective. Ready to squeeze every easter egg like a speedrunner chaining records?

Before you jump in, keep the key areas in mind: Evergreen Terrace (with the Simpsons’ House in the center of the neighborhood), Springfield Town Square where many quick challenges cluster, the Donut District with the giant Lard Lad, Burns Mansion and the famous Springfield Gorge east of Evergreen Terrace. Also, bosses like Evil Homer, Witch Marge and Krusty the Clown sometimes appear; when you’re nearby you’ll see their icon on the map, so pay attention to the HUD and move smartly, like reading a boss pattern in a roguelike.

Quick actions in Town Square and Evergreen Terrace

Sit on the Simpsons’ couch: go to Evergreen Terrace and locate the house with a brown roof and walls. Enter, cross to the living room and look for the iconic pink couch; interact with it to complete the challenge in seconds.

Step on a rake: in Springfield Town Square there are several grassy areas with rakes lying on the ground. Walk over one to trigger the face-hit animation. Don’t worry: it doesn’t deal damage, but the Sideshow Bob homage is served.

Knock off Jebediah Springfield’s head: the statue is right in the center of Springfield Town Square. Hit the head with your pickaxe or shoot it to make it fall and, incidentally, you can equip it as a helmet that blocks the first headshot before falling off.

Tag the Kwik-E-Mart with graffiti: on the south side of Town Square is the convenience store. Stand at the right exterior wall, open the emote wheel and use the El Barto spray to leave your mark and tick off another mission.

Play a prank call on Moe: enter Moe’s Tavern (in the same square) and use the bar phone to hear Bart’s classic prank and complete the objective. Alternatively, any phone booth on the map also works.

With these chained actions you clear a good part of the checklist with hardly any fights. If you optimize the route, you can leave the Square with several missions done in less time than it takes to input the Konami Code.

Exploration and collectibles: Mr. Sparkle, Donuts and Steamed Hams

Free the dogs: go into Burns Mansion and look for the office with the desk button. Interact to open the gates and release the fearsome Dober Men, marking the challenge as completed.

Drop Lard Lad’s donut: on the west side of the Donut District you’ll see the huge statue. Damage the figure with shots or your pickaxe until the donut falls. If you also hit it while it’s on the ground, it will roll destroying objects and can even eliminate players — a physics madness worthy of a sandbox.

Find Mr. Sparkle: south of Evergreen Terrace is the Springfield Tire Yard. In the south corner of the sea of burning tires there’s a dig spot; interact to unearth the Mr. Sparkle box and add another mission to the list.

Get a Steamed Ham: these appear as consumables inside buildings, especially in the houses on Evergreen Terrace. Check dining tables or the kitchen, including the Simpsons’ one. Besides counting for the challenge, they heal health or shield.

These tasks reward careful exploration and invite you to snoop through interiors and corners. Keep your eyes open and, if you’re in a team, split areas: one in Donut District, another in Burns Mansion and another in Evergreen to speed up progress as much as possible.

Vehicles, fishing and bosses: the most biting challenges

Jump Springfield Gorge: you need a car. There’s usually one guaranteed at the Simpsons’ House in Evergreen Terrace. Drive east to the Gorge and launch off the cliff to complete the challenge. On the opposite side, west of Kamp Krusty, there’s a ramp that lets you try to cross it if you get enough speed.

Fish out Blinky: look for a barrel with rods at any dock or lake; a good spot is the small pier east of Burns Mansion. Cast, wait for the bite and repeat until you pull out Blinky, the three-eyed orange fish with cel-shaded style.

The «Haw Haw» humiliation: defeat one of the three map bosses (Witch Marge, Evil Homer or Krusty the Clown). Their spawn is random, but when you’re close you’ll see their icon. After defeating them, Nelson will appear to drop his “haw-haw” and close the mission.

Suggested boss route: roam in a triangle between Evergreen Terrace, Kamp Krusty and Springfield Town Square until the HUD gives you a boss icon. Weapon ready, resources stocked and, if possible, team support; with coordination the fight falls quickly.

With all of the above in your pocket, you’ll have completed Springfield’s pack of hidden missions in Fortnite, with a route that prioritizes objective density and short transfers. Dare to run the loop again aiming for a better time and turn it into your own speedrun? Besides being fun, it’s a walk through decades of pop culture lovingly stuffed into Epic Games’ battle royale.