16/09/2025 Edu Diaz

Would you like to stream your games, chats or simply be famous on TikTok without relying on your phone? Good news: you can do it from your computer with official and compatible tools, adjusting quality, FPS and even keyboard shortcuts so your live stream is as smooth as your setup. Also, if you already use OBS Studio or Streamlabs on other platforms, here we explain how to connect them to your TikTok account in a few steps.

Requirements and tools: what you need before going live

Before touching any button, make sure you meet the platform’s requirements. To go live on TikTok you need at least 1,000 followers and to be 16 years or older; keep in mind this minimum age may vary depending on your region. If you do not meet these conditions, you will not be able to start live streams from any device or software.

As for tools, TikTok offers its own desktop app, TikTok LIVE Studio, designed to simplify streaming and the initial setup. It is downloaded from the official TikTok website and, importantly, is only available for computers running Windows 10 or later. If your content is gaming, with 1,000 followers you can access LIVE Studio; if your channel is not gaming, you will need 10,000 followers to get access to this specific application.

Are you working on a Mac or simply prefer your usual streaming stack? You can use third-party compatible software like OBS Studio or Streamlabs. With them, the process involves linking your TikTok account via a stream key, exactly as you would on other platforms. In fact, if you already master scenes, sources and overlays, you’ll feel right at home.

Set up TikTok LIVE Studio on Windows step by step

The most direct route if you use Windows is to download TikTok LIVE Studio from TikTok’s website. After installing it, open the application and sign in with your account. You will see a control panel from which to adjust live stream parameters: resolution, FPS, video and audio bitrate, input devices, recording paths, hotkeys and even an in-game overlay to keep everything under control.

If your connection isn’t very fast, lowering the resolution and/or FPS will help you avoid dropouts and choppy video; think of it as balancing quality and stability to prioritize a smooth experience for your audience. Set a title and the stream category, prepare your scenes and test audio levels before going live.

When everything is ready, press the Go LIVE button located at the bottom of the screen. From there, focus on what matters: interacting with your community to boost engagement and channel growth. Ready to press the broadcast button? When you finish, use End LIVE and confirm with End now to safely close the stream.

Alternative with OBS or Streamlabs: linking with a key and tips

If you prefer OBS Studio or Streamlabs, the link with TikTok is done via a stream key. Go to livecenter.tiktok.com/producer with your TikTok account and click Go Live. Then pick the category, add a title to your stream and click Save & Go Live: you will see your stream key appear, which you can copy to the clipboard to paste into your streaming application. Important: never share this key with anyone, as it would allow broadcasting from your account.

In OBS or Streamlabs, paste the key in the streaming settings, prepare your scenes, sources and overlays, and start the stream as you normally do. This route is also the solution if you use a Mac, since TikTok LIVE Studio is not available on macOS. Remember to check the audio mix, the balance between microphone and system sound, and perform a private test if your workflow allows it.

If you can’t start the stream, first check account requirements: minimum 1,000 followers and sufficient age. Everything in order and it still doesn’t work? Try restarting your PC, reinstalling the LIVE Studio app if you’re using it and, crucially, check that the firewall or antivirus aren’t blocking the stream. For third-party software, confirm you copied the stream key correctly from TikTok’s Live Center and that the connection matches your project’s parameters.

With these options, you have two solid paths: the all-in-one simplicity of TikTok LIVE Studio or the pro flexibility of OBS/Streamlabs. Adjust resolution and FPS to your connection, set hotkeys to switch scenes on the fly and keep your key safe. That way, your TikTok live stream from PC or Mac will be as stable as a well-configured server, and your community will notice from the first second.