18/09/2025 Edu Diaz

Apple has shaken up the board with its new iPhone 17 lineup, and especially with the iPhone Air, and the inevitable comparison is with Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge. Both boast being the thinnest flagships in their traditional lineups and sit in that “mid-premium” segment that avoids dizzying prices without falling into midrange concessions. Which model should you choose if you’re looking for an ultra-thin flagship that doesn’t sacrifice what matters? At ActualApp we’ve put together the key pieces — design, display, camera, performance, battery, updates and price — to help you make the decision with head and heart.

Ultra-thin design and display: style and visibility

If you like the razor profile, the iPhone Air squeezes a bit more: 5.64 mm versus the 5.8 mm of the Galaxy S25 Edge. In addition, Apple opts for Ceramic Shield 2, while Samsung answers with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2; both are high-end protections, although the Air adds a plus in water resistance with its IP68 that promises up to 6 meters, above the 1.5 meters of the Edge. That said, Samsung compensates with weight: 163 g that are noticeable in hand, ideal if you prioritize absolute lightness.

On the display, Samsung steps up a rung in diagonal with 6.7 inches versus the Air’s 6.5, a difference that fans of large panels will appreciate. In brightness, the plot could change protagonist: Samsung talks about nearly 2,400 nits real, but Apple promises 3,000 nits for the Air; if these figures are confirmed, we would be facing one of the most comfortable phones to use under direct sun. Do you prefer minimum thickness or minimum weight? In feel, both convey the ultrabook vibe: elegant, tuned and ready for day-to-day use without unnecessary fuss.

Cameras and performance: versatility or speed?

In photography, the Galaxy S25 Edge bets on versatility: a 200 MP main sensor plus a 12 MP ultra wide, a tandem that provides creative margin and takes advantage in night scenes and flexibility. The iPhone Air, on the other hand, stays with a more sober rear configuration with a single 48 MP sensor, although it counters on the front with a new 18 MP camera and wider framing that can change the selfie rules.

Raw power comes very close. Samsung mounts the Snapdragon 8 Elite, one of the fastest Android chips of the year, while Apple debuts the A19 Pro, which already points to better single-core figures. For heavy loads and multitasking, the multi-core results tilt the balance toward Samsung; for perceived speed in everyday actions, Apple has the advantage. Translated into sensations, it’s like moving from a hard drive to an NVMe SSD: boot and interactions fly when single-core rules, but when compiling tasks in parallel or squeezing demanding apps, the Edge’s multi-core muscle shines. Also, both arrive with their integrated AI suite —Galaxy AI and Apple Intelligence—, that layer of assistants and automations that now accompanies almost every modern flagship.

Battery, updates and price: the fine print that decides

Thin phones always fight the same battle: how to last the day without bulking up. In web browsing tests, the Galaxy S25 Edge logged 12 hours and 24 minutes, a good figure though far from the tanks with giant batteries. Apple has not revealed the iPhone Air’s capacity, so efficiency will be decisive for its real autonomy. In fast charging, a practical tie: both reach around 50% in 30 minutes, enough for a midday boost if you’re tight.

In software support, Samsung promises seven years of Android and security updates, a leap we applaud without reservations. Apple doesn’t give official figures, but historically it tends to support its iPhones for six years or more, so in practice both offer a long useful life. We close with the factor that often tips the balance: price. The iPhone Air starts at €1,219, a hundred less than the €1,379 of the Galaxy S25 Edge; additionally, Apple stays below even in storage tiers and adds a 1 TB option that the Edge does not offer. In short: if you’re seduced by extreme thinness, very high brightness and a tighter price, the Air is the obvious choice; if you prefer a versatile camera, balanced performance and powerful multitasking, the Edge is your ally. Ready to choose your next “daily driver” and carry a top-of-the-line as minimalist as an ultrabook in your pocket?