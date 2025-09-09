09/09/2025 Edu Diaz

Fancy exploring an epic adventure, a futuristic city or a hellish parkour without building it block by block? Good news: installing custom maps in Minecraft is easier than it seems and, on top of that, opens the door to thousands of community-created worlds. If you already have the game installed, in this ActualApp guide we tell you, step by step and without detours, how to download and install them on Windows, Mac, Android and iPhone, with useful tips and without needing strange hacks. Get comfortable, open your favorite browser and prepare your SSD, because your list of worlds is about to grow massively.

Where to get maps and what you need

To start, visit specialized portals for Minecraft maps and search by category or game version; when you see one you like, enter its page and locate the download button, which may take you to another screen and even show intermediate ads, so you might have to skip ads before obtaining the file. Normally you will download a ZIP or RAR on a computer, or a .mcworld file if you’re on Android, a modern format that imports with a tap.

When the download finishes, decompress the file if necessary: on Mac a double click is enough, while on Windows you’ll need to extract the contents. Inside there should be a world folder (it usually contains subfolders like DIM1 or DIM-1), and that’s the folder you’ll have to copy to the correct location later. One important note: maps created for older versions can fail on newer editions, and vice versa, so it’s worth checking the recommended version on the map page. Also, keep in mind that this guide does not apply to consoles, where installing custom maps through this method is not possible.

If you browse with Google Chrome or Firefox you’ll have a direct, hassle-free download; and on some sites, if you only want the seed to generate the world from scratch, you’ll see a specific option for that. Ready to import it into your game?

Install maps on PC (Windows and Mac)

The process on a computer consists of copying the map folder to the game’s saved worlds folder. First, open Minecraft Launcher; in the menu, go to the launch options and enable advanced settings when prompted for confirmation. Now create a new configuration if you need to and enable the “Game directory” switch; you’ll see an arrow or link that opens the Minecraft data folder directly, which is the fastest way not to get lost in the file system.

Inside that folder, look for and open “saves”: that’s where all your single-player worlds live. Paste the map folder you copied earlier; remember that it must be the one that contains the world’s internal files, not the ZIP or an empty parent folder. On Windows you can paste with Ctrl+V and on Mac with Command+V, as if you were dragging mods in Finder or File Explorer. Once done, close the window, return to the launcher and start the game normally; in the “Singleplayer” menu you’ll see the new map ready to load like any other saved world.

If the map doesn’t appear, check two key points: that you decompressed correctly (sometimes a folder is nested inside another folder with the same name) and that it is not a version incompatible with your client. In fact, if you’ve been using heavy resource packs or shaders with your GPU, like when enabling ray tracing on an RTX, consider opening the world without external packs the first time to isolate problems. And finally, don’t forget that on Mac decompressing is usually automatic with a double click, while on Windows you may need to use the “Extract” function of the explorer before copying the folder.

Install maps on mobile: Android (.mcworld and .zip) and iPhone (iFunBox)

On Android you have two paths. The fastest is the .mcworld format: download it from the browser, locate the file in Downloads and open it; if the system asks which app to open it with, choose Minecraft. The app will import the world and you will see a success message; when you enter the game, the map will appear in your worlds list. It’s an almost “one-tap-and-play” method, perfect for those who don’t want to deal with folders.

If the map comes as a .zip, use a compression app like WinZip. Download the ZIP, open it with WinZip and extract it; then find the resulting world folder and move it manually to the Minecraft PE path: games/com.mojang/minecraftWorlds, which is usually on internal storage (or on the SD if the app resides there). By pasting the folder into minecraftWorlds, the map will become available in the game’s world selector. As on PC, make sure you copied the correct world folder and not an empty upper layer.

On iPhone the process goes through the computer with iFunBox. Install iFunBox on your PC or Mac, open it and connect the iPhone with its cable; close iTunes if it launches automatically to avoid conflicts. In iFunBox, go to the applications section, find Minecraft PE and navigate its files until you reach games/com.mojang/minecraftWorlds. Paste the map folder you downloaded and extracted on the computer there. No jailbreak is required: with iFunBox you can manage the app’s contents and, when opening Minecraft on the iPhone, the world will appear ready to play.

Final geeky tips to close: some maps created for the desktop edition open in PE as normal worlds but may lose elements, and certain functionality may not be available; if something doesn’t work, try another version of the same map or look for a specific edition for your platform. And, as always, download from reliable sites, skip ads carefully and verify the map version before diving into the adventure. Ready to turn your Minecraft into an infinite library of worlds ready to explore?